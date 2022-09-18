Voting for the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award sponsored by Kaizen Brand Evolution is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Monday 26th September 2022. Find out more about this year’s finalists and cast your vote below!

Una Burns (Charlie’s Bar)

Una Burns left a promising career in teaching in November 2020 to take over the running of the family business.

Since she took over the running of Charlie’s Bar Una has worked to implement staff training in first aid, fire safety and digital marketing.

She has also introduced some new initiatives such as ‘Painting and Pints’, cocktail evenings, comedy nights and a weekly trad session which has seen many famous faces take part. Una has also formed relationships with other local businesses such as Boatyard Distillery and Little Wings Pizzarea to enhance the customer experience.

Jessica Shaw (Enniskinn)

Jessica Shaw is a molecular scientist who saw an opportunity in the market during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tired of having irritated hands from the constant handwashing she was doing, Enniskinn was born.

Enniskinn produces sustainable, environmentally friendly cosmetic products such as soap, shampoo and bath bombs.

Jessica’s focus is to provide quality, cruelty free, skin loving cosmetic products. As many of the products are in solid form it has helped the company create a ‘plastic free’ culture.

Jessica values her customer input and also shows the manufacturing process on her social media.

Roisin Murphy (The Sun Hut)

Roisin Murphy started The Sun Hut, based in Irvinestown in August 2021.

Roisin wants to bring the ‘’big town’’ feeling to Fermanagh and aims to deliver an excellent customer experience for everyone who walks through her door.

The Sun Hut is Fermanagh’s first hybrid shop selling ice-cream, toasties, salads, a variety of treats and milkshakes as well as offering a premium sunbed section.

Roisin has big plans to develop her menu in the coming months and to enrol her team on courses in order to progress their skills.

Ts & Cs: Please note one vote per IP address. Votes do not determine the overall winner of the award and are a means to raise awareness of your favourite businesses’ nomination. The winner of this category will be announced at the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards on Friday 7th October 2022.