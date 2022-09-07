Voting for the Sustainability Strategy of the Year Award sponsored by Encirc is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Monday 12th September 2022. Find out more about this year’s finalists and cast your vote below!

Boatyard Distillery

The award-winning Boatyard Distillery has always placed importance on being socially and environmentally conscious.

Their strategy to date has included moving to recyclable materials and using waste materials to create other products. There is ongoing work such as a move to renewable, raw energy sources and configuring engineering to allow for more sustainable practices.

The team at the Boatyard are passionate about sustainability and want to be leaders of change in their industry.

Enniskinn

Enniskinn’s sustainability focus is on encouraging their customers to take small, every day steps that can make a lasting difference.

Jessica Shaw is the brains behind the brand which specialises in providing quality, cruelty free cosmetic products.

The products encourage a ‘plastic free’ culture, helping to reduce environmental waste and ensuring their products are only manufactured from sustainable products. Customers can view their social media videos to become more informed on sustainability.

Balcas

Balcas hold a firm belief that the future is a sustainable one and that sustainably managed forests are central to this.

Their sawmills are all energy and self-sufficient with a focus on growing for tomorrow and maintaining their position as one of Britain & Ireland’s largest wood product suppliers.

In addition, they plan to establish Balcas Energy as a leading alternative heat fuelled brand.

Wilde Dining

Wilde Dining provides a nomadic fine dining experience in a natural setting.

Taking pride in their ability to source fresh, local produce to create a memorable experience.

Committed to a ‘leave no trace’ policy, every element of the Wilde Dining experience has given thought to practicing sustainability including their tables and location choices.

Aiming to provide a truly unique experience without disrupting the natural surroundings, they are committed to respecting the natural beauty of Fermanagh.

