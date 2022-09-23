RUDDY, Peter – 11 Lisnarick Road, BT94-1EY, formerly Castle Street, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, (pianist), 23rd, September 2022. Beloved son of the late Anthony and Susan, RIP, much loved brother of the late John, Tommy, Tony, Mary and Patrick, RIP.

Removal from the his late residence on Sunday morning, 25th September at 10.30 am arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

House strictly private, please.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing nieces, Natalie and Ciara, nephews Thomas and John and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his gentle Soul