Osborne & Co

Established in 2018, Osborne & Co is a family run business located in the heart of Enniskillen.

A seasonal décor store, Osbornes also sell statement furniture, home accessories and faux florals throughout the year. Renowned for their impressive window displays Osborne & Co also enjoy a large social media following which they spent lockdown cultivating.

Through their online presence the shop enjoys custom from across the UK & Ireland as well as shipping as far as Australia and California.

Little Minx

Based in Maguiresbridge Little Minx is owned by local woman Paula Owens. The shop sells a mixture of quality, affordable clothing and accessories.

Little Minx also retails online via their Shopify site and Paula uses her Facebook page to heavily promote her new arrivals.

Paula believes passionately in offering a place where women can reinvigorate themselves and enjoys spending time with her customers to help them explore their style.

Rooneys’ Gift Store

Rooney’s Gift Store is a family run shop in the heart of Belleek. Mother and daughter duo Michele & Kerri have worked together to build their business offering which includes an extensive range of gifts suitable for everyone.

Michele & Kerri aim to source unique gifts & cards that can’t be found on the High Street and have plans to develop an online presence to help grow their business further.

Fuel Takeaway

Run by husband-and-wife duo Catherine and Ankur Khurana, Fuel Takeaway is located at Palmbush Service Station in Kesh.

Selling a tasty selection of tasty treats, patrons can choose from mouth-watering menu options such as traditional fish & chips, bao buns and delicious burgers and flat breads.

Catherine and Ankur aim to offer their customers a high level of customer service and as a result have developed an online ordering system and offer both delivery and pick up options for orders.

Gillens’ Greengrocers

Gillens’ Greengrocers has been a familiar sight on Church Street, Enniskillen for over 100 years. John Gallagher took over the business nine years ago.

Priding themselves in stocking only freshest fruit and vegetables the shop also stocks local artisan breads.

Firmly in the heart of the local community John and his team provided vital delivery services to local people during lockdown.

