Osborne & Co

Sisters-in-law Elaine & Julie are the duo behind Osborne & Co in Enniskillen.

Having only opened their doors in 2018 the duo really used the Covid-19 pandemic to hone their marketing strategy. This period saw them develop their online presence significantly with their Instagram and TikTok posts as well as a determined focus on their website.

They balance traditional marketing activity including their show stopping window displays with their digital marketing to reach as wide an audience as possible.

Share Discovery Village

Share Discovery Village is based outside Lisnaskea and is Northern Ireland’s largest residential outdoor activity centre.

As they are a registered charity often the team at Share have to dig deep and make the most of their resources to achieve their marketing goals.

Forming links with community groups, local schools and tourism organisations as well as continued growth of their social media and digital marketing has helped them attract wider audiences and visitors from all over Ireland.

Castle Archdale Caravan Park

Established in 1966 Castle Archdale Caravan Park has celebrated it’s 55th year under the McMahon family’s ownership.

The site is 4* and is set across 23 acres on the edge of Lough Erne in the grounds of Castle Archdale Country Park.

Over the years the family have honed their multi-faceted marketing strategy which has taken into account all of their learnings from the Covid-19 pandemic in particular with staycations continuing to be a focus for the business.

