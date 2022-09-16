Voting for the Growth Through Export Award sponsored by Digney Grant is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Monday 26th September 2022. Find out more about this year’s finalists and cast your vote below!

Kings of the Road

Kings of the Road is a new trucking lifestyle brand offering content and clothing, boots, workwear for the truckers’ life across the UK and Ireland.

The business is based in Belcoo and is also involved in Podcasts, videos and trucking events and rallies.

Their website helps them connect to businesses around the world and sales have reached America, Denmark and New Zealand in the first year of trading.

With plans for a pop-up shop this year where truckers can stop and try before they buy or click and collect the business has big plans to scale their business further.

O’Doherty’s Fine Meats

O’Doherty’s Fine Meats is a 3rd generation family business based in Enniskillen. Over the past 65 years of trading the business has won numerous awards for their products including their burgers, black pudding and their black bacon.

O’Doherty’s don’t just serve the Fermanagh community, they export across Ireland as well as to high end food stores in England and Germany.

With future generations of the family ready preparing to join the business the company’s focus is on continued growth.

