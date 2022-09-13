Voting for the Family Business of the Year Award sponsored by Montgomery Finlay & Co is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Monday 19th September 2022. Find out more about this years finalists and cast your vote below!

Cassidy Hospitality Group

Comprised of eight different businesses the Cassidy Hospitality Group is a local leader in the tourism sector as well as in gourmet food and entertainment.

The group is a true family business headed up by CEO Nicky Cassidy, he is joined by brother Gavin, wife Tara, daughter Cora and aunt Jackie who all take on different roles in the group.

The group’s mission statement is centred on striving to go beyond their customer expectations and supporting the local community.

Hughes Pharmacy

Hughes Pharmacy was established in 1955 by Mrs Laura Joan Hughes, her son Paul joined the Enniskillen based business in 1985. In 1989 they extended the business buying a pharmacy in Newtownbutler.

Paul became the senior family member in the business in 2012 when his mother became unwell. Over the years his sister Elizabeth, brother John and wife Jayne have all worked as part of the business. In 2018 niece and nephew Abigail and Denis joined the business as pharmacists.

MK Truck Repair

Based in Tempo MK Truck Repair is a one stop shop for commercial vehicles.

Owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo Micky & Bronagh Kelly they are joined in the business by Bronagh’s sister and a nephew of the couple.

Amongst their workforce of 11 full time staff and 3 apprentices there are also family links with a set of brothers and a father and sun duo also in the workforce.

Charlie’s Bar

In 1944 Charlie Burns and his wife Bea bought the bar on Church Street and named it after Charlie’s father. The couple owned the bar for 38 years with many of their sons working there in that time. When Charlie retired it was his son Gerry and wife Teresa who took over running the business and in 2022 they celebrated 40 years at the helm. Today Charlie’s is managed by a third generation with Gerry & Teresa’s daughter Una having taken on the role of managing the bar in November 2020. LE Graphics



Enniskillen based LE Graphics is a family-owned business which was established in 1995. It is owned and managed by husband-and-wife duo David and Edith Donaldson.

In the early days of their business the couple juggled family life with their three children alongside building their business. The business itself can be split into two main parts namely the design and manufacture of signage and associated products and embroidery and branding of workwear and clothing.

LE Graphics enjoy a high level of staff retention and credit this to the ‘family feeling’ their business has.

Family Business of the Year Award

Ts & Cs: Please note one vote per IP address. Votes do not determine the overall winner of the award and are a means to raise awareness of your favourite businesses’ nomination. The winner of this category will be announced at the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards on Friday 7th October 2022.