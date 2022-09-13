Voting for the Excellence in Tourism Award sponsored by Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Monday 12th September 2022. Find out more about this year’s finalists and cast your vote below!

Battle Camp Activity Centre

Battle Camp Activity Centre provides a unique Airsoft skirmishing on the shores of Lough Erne.

The site is a mix of open field and forest areas making for a varied gaming experience for ages 11 and over.

This summer saw the opening of an open field Nerf Arena for ages 6-10 years old. The facility also has a reception area where parents and guardians can relax with a coffee.

Share Village on Ice

The team at Share Discovery Village sought to combat the effects of seasonal tourism on the winter season when creating Share Village on Ice.

The initiative saw the introduction of Fermanagh’s first ever indoor, synthetic ice rink which was also full accessible in keeping with Share’s ethos of inclusivity.

The ice rink was open from October to December 2021 and saw almost 9,000 visitors from across Northern Ireland as well as from counties such as Mayo, Cavan, Sligo, Roscommon, Wicklow and Louth.

Enniskillen Taste Experience

The Enniskillen Taste Experience is a walking food and drink tour established four years ago and has become a recognised tourist attraction in that time.

The initiative and has benefitted from the recent trend to ‘staycation.’ Although the experience attracts visitors from all over the world and has been included as part of the Tourism Northern Ireland ‘Embrace a Giant Spirit’ campaign, which aims to highlight the very best tourism experiences in Northern Ireland.

Fermanagh Lodges

Fermanagh Lodges is a family run business based just outside Lisnaskea. The business provides luxury self-catering holiday experiences for its guests.

Services at Fermanagh Lodges include a 30-berth marina, fishing boat hire and instructor led water activities on Lough Erne.

Since 2020 Fermanagh Lodges has added four new eco-consciously decorated lodges to its portfolio of accommodation as well as wood fired hot tubs to add to the luxury experience of their guests.

Excellence in Tourism Award

Ts & Cs: Please note one vote per IP address. Votes do not determine the overall winner of the award and are a means to raise awareness of your favourite businesses’ nomination. The winner of this category will be announced at the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards on Friday 7th October 2022.