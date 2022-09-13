Voting for the Contribution to the Community Award sponsored by Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Monday 19th September 2022. Find out more about this year’s finalists and cast your vote below!

Annagh Social Farm

Annagh Social Farm was established in 2016 and provides day opportunity placements to people with special needs. The social farm is based near Derrylin and there is a second farm near Aughnacloy.

They host five participants twice a week offering them the opportunity to participate in day-to-day tasks involved in running a family farm.

The social farm measures it’s success by the development of the skills of its participants including their social skills as well as in their activities.

LE Graphics

Since 2002 David Donaldson & the LE graphics team at have raised over £120,000 for Action Cancer. They have also organised the Action Cancer Big Bus mobile breast screening unit to make many trips to Enniskillen.

The pandemic also saw LE Graphics step up to help the local community. Within the first week of restrictions, they’d developed face shields for free distribution to frontline healthcare workers at SWAH and in the community. They also organised crowdfunding and distributed £100,000 worth of vital PPE supplies to those on the front line in Fermanagh and beyond.

David was also on hand to organise urgent assistance to local doctors and pharmacies with a 24hour helpline during the pandemic.

TEDx Enniskillen

Organised by Emma Weaver, the arrival of TEDx Enniskillen brought a global stage to Fermanagh.

TED is a non-profit organisation devoted to the concept of Ideas Worth Spreading usually in the form of short, powerful talks delivered by today’s leading thinkers and doers.

Having spoken at TED twice Emma was the ideal person to secure the license for TEDx Enniskillen and believes that it will being great opportunities for local people.

O’Doherty’s Fine Meats

O’Doherty’s have been committed to serving the local community since opening their doors in 1957.

Now in the third generation of the family the business sought to serve their local community when it mattered most during the Covid-19 pandemic by organising a click & collect service.

The family have always strived to support local food producers and independent farmers and this remains at the core of the company culture.

Contribution to the Community Award

Ts & Cs: Please note one vote per IP address. Votes do not determine the overall winner of the award and are a means to raise awareness of your favourite businesses’ nomination. The winner of this category will be announced at the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards on Friday 7th October 2022.