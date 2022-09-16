Voting for the Business Award sponsored by Fermanagh & Omagh District Council is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Monday 26th September 2022. Find out more about this year’s finalists and cast your vote below!

Cadco PVC Products

Cadco are an independent, family run business established in 2010 by Gerry Cadden & Tony Rehill.

Since then, they’ve grown to become one of the leading suppliers of Roofline PVC and building products throughout Ireland.

Cadco serve trade customers from large retail groups and contractors as well as small independent businesses and pride themselves on their service and customer support.

The business stocks a wide range of PVC products and have recently moved into the bathroom market opening a new showroom in Lisnaskea.

Return to Play Sports Medicine

Based in Derrygonnelly, Return to Play Sports Medicine (RTPSM) is a sports injury and rehabilitation centre with state-of-the-art facilities.

The team of staff at RTPSM have experience working with the highest level of athletes in elite men’s, women’s and youth sport.

The doors of the businesses opened in January 2021 and the company has already seen significant progress in that time having met all of their short-term goals.

RTPSM have developed their product and offer a gym membership as well as organising a rota of regular classes and activities.

Sculptic Clinic

Sculptic Clinic is an exclusive clinic in Enniskillen which offers a wide range of specialist non-surgical, aesthetic treatments for both men and women.

Sculptic are responsible for bringing treatments to Fermanagh which were not available under one roof and owners Louise & Briege have invested heavily in their equipment to ensure it’s the most up to date technology available.

The clinic places emphasis on a high level of customer satisfaction and have developed their website and social media presence to connect with clients.

Turning Point Properties

Sara Mayers joined Turning Point Properties in 2017 as a partner and became sole owner in 2018.

Focused on providing a tailored service for clients, Sara takes a modern approach to selling, purchasing and letting residential and commercial properties throughout Fermanagh and Tyrone.

The business also provides Domestic Energy Performance Certificates for extra dwellings.

Sara has invested in technology software to help assist business growth. She also places great emphasis on the client experience and has rebranded and increased social media activity in recent years.

Business Excellence Award

Ts & Cs: Please note one vote per IP address. Votes do not determine the overall winner of the award and are a means to raise awareness of your favourite businesses’ nomination. The winner of this category will be announced at the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards on Friday 7th October 2022.