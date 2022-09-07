Voting for the Best Start Up Business Award sponsored by Greentown Environmental is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Monday 12th September 2022. Find out more about this year’s finalists and cast your vote below!

Jo Jingles Fermanagh2Omagh

Denise Maguire spent many years working in hospitality & tourism and childcare before taking over the JoJingles franchise in 2020.

Although the pandemic presented its own challenges Denise tailored her offering and introduced online classes and activity packs for the parents and children of Fermanagh and further afield.

Now able to offer public classes again, Denise continues to run online classes too.

The Sun Hut

The Sun Hut opened its doors in August 2021. A hybrid model business you can buy everything from ice creams, toasties, salads, coffees and sun tans at the Sun Hut!

Based in Irvinestown the shop is the brain child of local woman Roisin Murphy who has plans to scale her business to become a destination for visitors from all over. Roisin places huge importance on offering a warm welcome.

Mental Wealth International



Established in August 2021 Mental Wealth International aims to support and create wellbeing cultures in the workplace and in community environments.

Mental Wealth International also provides workshops on mental health and offers workplace wellbeing solutions.

The organisation has worked with some international companies since it’s inception and is headed up by Emma Weaver who has 23 years’ experience working in mental health services across the Western Trust.

The Toastery

Having only opened their doors in February of this year, The Toastery has most certainly made an impact locally in that time.

A family run business based on Church Street, Enniskillen, The Toastery specialises in artisan grilled cheese toasties and speciality coffee. An original concept in the area.

Owners Sophie and Rossa work with local suppliers to ensure customers have a truly unique experience.

Ts & Cs: Please note one vote per IP address. Votes do not determine the overall winner of the award and are a means to raise awareness of your favourite businesses’ nomination. The winner of this category will be announced at the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards on Friday 7th October 2022.