Joe Wilkinson and Katherine Ryan visit Enniskillen

COMEDIAN Joe Wilkinson always looks like he needs a good haircut, you just don’t expect to see him coming out of Headhunters Barber Shop in Enniskillen after getting one.

That was the case one recent evening when the funny man was spotted appearing from the business on Darling Street, which also houses a Railway Museum that has on display one of the largest collections of small Irish railway artefacts.

Wilkinson and Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan were in Enniskillen while filming a new Channel 4 travel series called ‘Joe and Katherine’s Bargain Holidays’ to be broadcast in January. The show will see the duo embark on finding great cut-price holidays and Enniskillen featured in an episode based in Northern Ireland.

“They filmed in the barber’s shop and the museum,” Selwyn Johnston of Headhunters Barber Shop and Railway Museum explained. “They came in for a haircut and a wee look around. They had a big film crew with them, so there wasn’t much room to move when they were there.

“It was all very hush-hush. We weren’t even allowed to take any photos as they wanted to keep things under wraps.”

Producers of the series may have gone to great lengths to keep filming top secret, but the two stars from ‘8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown’ were hard to miss.

“We couldn’t put anything on social media or promote their visit, but lots of local people recognised them while they were in town. They were really friendly and approachable while they were here,” said Johnston.

The pair’s visit to Headhunters came after they earlier took to the water on hyrobikes supplied by Erne Adventures. Last year the outdoor leisure company based on the Sligo Road introduced the alternative water crafts to Enniskillen, offering locals and tourists alike the opportunity to explore the island town by water.

In ‘Joe and Katherine’s Bargain Holidays’, the pair will embark on a relentless pursuit of bargainous getaways, both in the UK and further afield, showcasing a different type of holiday in each episode, Channel 4 said.

“Together, they’ll visit the best-undiscovered resorts, road-testing and reviewing the most value-for-money restaurants and activities in each destination, finding the best tips, tricks and hacks as they compile the ultimate bargain-packed itinerary,” a Channel 4 statement said.

“If pushed on it, I’d have to say my three favourite words are: ‘bargain’, ‘holiday’ and ‘voucher’ (and ‘large vacuumed packed portable food bags…’),” said Wilkinson when promoting the new series last month.

“This series gets under the skin of all three. We’re going to uncover the biggest bargain holidays in the world.”

