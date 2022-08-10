+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineFermanagh musicians excel in Mullingar!

Fermanagh musicians excel in Mullingar!

Posted: 10:01 am August 10, 2022

By Mark McGoldrick

SHAUNEEN Maguire and Odhran Harbinson were the big winners at the All-Ireland Fleadh in Mullingar which took place at the weekend.

Maguire, from Comhaltas Derrylin, took first place in the over-18 piano accordion competition, winning the ‘Christopher Niland Cup’.

Derrygonnelly’s Harbinson, meanwhile, was part of the 15-18 Ceilidh Band, under the leadership of Maggie Maguire, who were crowned All-Ireland champions.

A strong Fermanagh contingent travelled down to Westmeath, with 230 competitions taking place and 5000 musicians performing over the course of the week, with many of the Erne competitors winning medals.

