Fermanagh musicians excel in Mullingar!

By Mark McGoldrick

SHAUNEEN Maguire and Odhran Harbinson were the big winners at the All-Ireland Fleadh in Mullingar which took place at the weekend.

Maguire, from Comhaltas Derrylin, took first place in the over-18 piano accordion competition, winning the ‘Christopher Niland Cup’.

Derrygonnelly’s Harbinson, meanwhile, was part of the 15-18 Ceilidh Band, under the leadership of Maggie Maguire, who were crowned All-Ireland champions.

A strong Fermanagh contingent travelled down to Westmeath, with 230 competitions taking place and 5000 musicians performing over the course of the week, with many of the Erne competitors winning medals.

