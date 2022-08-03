Carter’s new single is a big hit!

By Mark McGoldrick

COUNTRY music singing sensation Nathan Carter has released a new single, ‘Keg of Brandy.’

The classic song was first written in the early 1700s, but was re-written by Irish singer-songwriter Robbie O’Connell. The High Kings also recorded their own version of the song.

Carter recorded the single and released it on Wednesday last on social media, with the track going viral within the first 24 hours of release.

The release of ‘Keg of Brandy’ is another major step in Carter’s music career.

