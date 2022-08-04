Actor Adrian Dunbar has revolutionary idea for new book

By John Carney

AFTER playing a police officer, it’s an Irish revolutionary that Enniskillen actor Adrian Dunbar now has his sights set on.

Speaking on the “Out for Lunch, with Jay Rayner” podcast, Mr Dunbar revealed he was considering writing a script about Easter Rising leader James Connolly.

After starring as Superintendent Ted Hastings in the popular BBC drama Line of Duty, the 63-year-old actor said he was in discussions with Irvine Welsh who wrote the 1993 novel Trainspotting, which was made into a hit film starring Ewan McGregor, about the project. Line of Duty co-stars Martin Compston and Vicky McClure could also be involved.

“I may be putting my toe in the water again regarding a script.

