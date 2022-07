THREE traditional musicians from Irvinestown CCE achieved Ulster glory at the provincial Fleadh which was held in Dromore last weekend.

Brothers Seán and Conor McAleer, sons of All-Ireland champion musician Brenda McCann, followed in their mothers footsteps by winning on the big stage,

Seán came first place in the 12-15 Lilting competition and third in the 12-15 Accompaniment.

