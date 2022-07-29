+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Ray of Hope memorial weekend returns

Posted: 10:02 am July 29, 2022
By Ray Sanderson
THE Fermanagh Herald is once again proud to partner with the ‘Ray of Hope’ memorial weekend. Now in it’s second year the weekend is organised by the McPhillips family from Newtownbutler in memory of their brother Mickey.

Fermanagh Herald editor Ray Sanderson said, “We are once again pleased to partner with the McPhillips family and support the Ray of Hope memorial weekend. The work the family are doing around mental health is incredibly important and we feel a responsibility as a voice in our local community to help share that message.

“Mickey was a well-known photographer and videographer. To reflect that passion we are pleased to once again launch our photographic competition in conjunction with the memorial weekend. Last year we were overwhelmed by the response to the competition and by the talent locally.’’

