Emma’s making waves in the music scene!

Emma Leonard from Derrygonnelly is an up and coming music talent in Fermanagh.

During lockdown, she taught herself how to play the guitar and now is a regular in bars around the county.

A crazy Liverpool fan, she is also a star player for Derrygonnelly Harps Senior Ladies.

Emma took on our 20 questions this week!

What is your greatest strength?

Being open minded in every aspect of life

What is your greatest weakness?

In the past I use to let the fear of something stop me from doing things but now I’ve learnt to overcome it.

How would you like to be remembered?

As someone who did the best with the talent she had.

What was your most embarrassing moment?

When working on a cruise ship I had to demonstrate safety on board and how to put a life jacket on in front of hundreds of guests but I put it on upside down and back to front- most people laughed but there was definitely a few not impressed that I was in charge of their safety incase if an emergency.

