Amy’s capturing ‘special moments’ with handmade gifts!

SPECIAL MEMORIES... Amy Timoney's business, 'Bespoke Gifts by Amy', is quickly becoming a major player in the creative design industry in Fermanagh.

By Mark McGoldrick

FROM a young age, Amy Timoney has always had a passion for creativity and an eye for detail and she has now turned her love of art and design into an up-and-coming local business in Fermanagh.

The Enniskillen entrepreneur, who works under the company name ‘Bespoke Gifts by Amy’, specalises in designing and making handmade creations to capture ‘special moments’ in life.

“The process begins with a story, from a newborn, engagements, weddings, birthdays or anniversaries,” she explained.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition