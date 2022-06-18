+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineAmy’s capturing ‘special moments’ with handmade gifts!
SPECIAL MEMORIES... Amy Timoney's business, 'Bespoke Gifts by Amy', is quickly becoming a major player in the creative design industry in Fermanagh.

Amy’s capturing ‘special moments’ with handmade gifts!

Posted: 10:01 am June 18, 2022

By Mark McGoldrick

FROM a young age, Amy Timoney has always had a passion for creativity and an eye for detail and she has now turned her love of art and design into an up-and-coming local business in Fermanagh.

The Enniskillen entrepreneur, who works under the company name ‘Bespoke Gifts by Amy’, specalises in designing and making handmade creations to capture ‘special moments’ in life.

“The process begins with a story, from a newborn, engagements, weddings, birthdays or anniversaries,” she explained.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

 
Posted: 10:01 am June 18, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA