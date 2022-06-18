Amy’s capturing ‘special moments’ with handmade gifts!

By Mark McGoldrick
FROM a young age, Amy Timoney has always had a passion for creativity and an eye for detail and she has now turned her love of art and design into an up-and-coming local business in Fermanagh.
The Enniskillen entrepreneur, who works under the company name ‘Bespoke Gifts by Amy’, specalises in designing and making handmade creations to capture ‘special moments’ in life.
“The process begins with a story, from a newborn, engagements, weddings, birthdays or anniversaries,” she explained.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Posted: 10:01 am June 18, 2022