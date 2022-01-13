Killyhommon kids put pen to paper

The boys & girls of Killyhommon PS, Boho have been getting into the spirit of things and enjoying the build up to Derrygonnelly Harps Ulster Final against Kilcoo this coming weekend.

The final is all the more special as P7 teacher Stephen McGullion will line out in midfield for the team.

To show their support the school community have been putting pen to paper and crafting their own poems.

We visited the school earlier this week and received a few poems to share with you all. You can find them in the gallery below.