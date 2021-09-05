Festival Lough Erne is back with a difference!

A variety of on the water activities are available during Festival Lough Erne.

KICKING off on Sunday, 12 September, this year’s Festival Lough Erne is a week-long event with an exciting programme of activities, on and off the water.

The festival is organised in line with current government guidance relating to the Covid-19 pandemic so, this year, you can tune into a variety of online talks and webinars from the comfort of your home.

For anyone who wants to get out and about, why not explore the island town of Enniskilen on a “wee red boat” or hydrobike, or, take in the sights around the town while relaxing on the Erne Water Taxi.

Enniskillen Taste Experience will host a food and drink tour in the Irish language, there is a tour of the Boatyard Distillery and a taste of local cuisine from the middle of Castle Caldwell.

For more information and to book events see festivallougherne.com or find them on social media at #FestErne.