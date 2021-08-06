Man accused of assault and threats to kill

A KINAWLEY man accused of assaulting and threatening to kill two local men has had his case adjourned until the availability of witnesses, including a Mannok director, can be established for his contest.

Patrick McGovern (29) of Springtown Road is charged with criminal damage to a door, threats to kill and common assault against two local men. All charges relate to an alleged incident on March 19 this year.

At Enniskillen Magistrates Court this week, it was stated that Mannok director, Kevin Lunney, was expected to be called as a prosecution witness in the case, but the court was told Mr Lunney had wanted to wait until a separate case being heard at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin, relating to his abduction and serious assault in September 2019, had ended.

It should be stressed there is no connection between the allegations against McGovern and the proceedings in the Dublin court.

There had been some debate during the short hearing in Enniskillen, which was to fix a date for the matter to be contested, on whether Mr Lunney would be required as a witness in the case.

After a short adjournment on Tuesday, a representative from the Public Prosecution Service stated Mr Lunney may still be called as a witness, however, a date could not be agreed as it was established another witness would likely not be available in time.

District Judge Stephen Keown adjourned the case until September 6th for an update.