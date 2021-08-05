Foodie Fermanagh … Let’s make it ‘a thing’

THIS WEEK for our Foodie Fermanagh feature we have taken a journey around the upper Lough Erne which, of course, takes in Derrylin, Bellanaleck, Florencecourt, Lisbellaw and Lisnaskea.

Once again as the Herald put together a list of the restaurants and bars operating in this locality, we were struck by the range of choice available and pleasantly surprised by the unique locations of some of these venues as this week includes a couple of old mills, one grand estate, Fermanagh’s first and original hotel, Knockninny, and others which are beautifully-located on the shores of the lough.

Another pleasant realisation this week, is that most of the establishments listed for the upper lough area are owned by local people and some are run by local chef-proprietors. This means the next time you are looking to book in somewhere for lunch with friends or celebrate a special occasion that when you reserve your place at Tully Mill, Florenceourt or Knockninny Country House and Marina, Derrylin you will be supporting local businesses, who hire local staff and who have each helped in their own way to put Fermanagh on the foodie and tourism map.