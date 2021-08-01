‘A face or place that makes you happy’

THE Fermanagh Herald is proud to media partner the ‘Ray of Hope Memorial ‘eekend’, organised by the McPhillips family from Newtownbutler in memory of their brother, son and uncle Mickey.

A well-known photographer and videographer the family wishes to mark what would have been Mickey’s 55th birthday .

Fermanagh Herald editor Ray Sanderson said, ‘‘We are pleased to support the McPhillips family in media partnering the ‘Ray of Hope Memorial Weekend’. Mental health is an issue rarely discussed openly and we feel a responsibility to help our community to do that. We are pleased to assist however we can in helping the McPhillips family to make a difference in mental health services locally, all while celebrating Mickey’s life.’’

Ray continues, ‘’We thank Justin McConnell and all at Enniskillen Photoshop for sponsorship of this competition, we are already receiving some stunning entries. There really is a lot of talent around the county!’’

We’ve teamed up with Enniskillen photoshop to offer one lucky amateur photographer the chance to have their work professionally printed and displayed in the Fermanagh Herald’s window.

To enter simply send us a picture of: ‘A face or place that makes you smile.’

Email your entry to: marketing@fermanaghherald.com

You’ll find full entry details by clicking here