Competition: A face or place that makes you smile!

The Fermanagh Herald are proud meda partners of the Ray of Hope Memorial Weekend, set to take place from the 13th – 15th August.

The event is being organised by the McPhillips family in memory of their brother Mickey, a well known photographer and videographer.

To coincide with the event the Herald are pleased to team up with Enniskillen Photoshop to offer one keen amateur photographer the chance to have their entry printed professionally and displayed in the Herald’s window. It is then yours to keep!

To enter simply send us a picture of: ‘A face or place that makes you smile.’

Email your entry to: marketing@fermanaghherald.com

Please include in the email:

the picture title

your full name

where you’re from

a contact telephone number

any additional information about the piece that you think we’d like to know

Closing Date: Wednesday 4th August 2021 at 10am

All entries will be displayed in an online gallery on the Fermanagh Herald website which will be updated daily. There will be an online vote to raise awareness of your entry to commence on Wednesday 4th August at 12 noon, however the winning entry will be chosen by a panel and not by public vote.

With thanks to prize sponsor Enniskillen Photoshop

T&Cs: Entries must be submitted by email to the address above, no other forms of entry will be accepted. In entering participants agree to the reproduction of their work to raise awareness of their entry and the event. The winning entry must be available for any associated publicity shots. North-West News Group & Enniskillen Photoshop Employees and immediate relatives are not permitted to enter. The editor’s decision is final.