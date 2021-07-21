Roads Service getting ready for A4 southern bypass

MORE cycle lanes, pedestrian crossings and getting ready for the planned Enniskillen bypass are all among the Road Service’s priorities for Fermanagh in the year ahead.

As part of the ‘Blue/Green Fund’ set up by the Department for Infrastructure, of which £720,000 has been allocated to the local branch of the Roads Service, there will be upgrade to three controlled crossings on the Cornagrade Road in Enniskillen.

Increased funds have been allocated to the upgrading of street lighting to more energy efficient LED lights, with Tempo and Ederney two of the areas earmarked for improvements.

Reduced speed limits of 20 mph at schools is imminent and all schools in the Fermanagh and Omagh district will be assessed for need.

The A4 southern bypass at Enniskillen will also proceed as soon as funding is released.

