Foodie Fermanagh … Let’s make it ‘a thing’

Posted: 12:45 pm July 8, 2021
By Zoe Tunney
SINCE WE’RE spoilt for choice in the Lakeland County for quality dining and food experiences, we at the Herald thought: let’s make it ‘a thing’. 

Fermanagh’s favourite restaurants have overcome many obstacles to trade through the pandemic and reopen for business. But, during the months of lockdowns, the Herald has also been delighted to report on the many local foodie start-ups who have shown the business savvy to produce everything from bespoke cakes and fudge to ready meals and sauces.

“There’s definitely a foodie revolution going on,” Mark Edwards from the Enniskillen Taste Experience said. 

We would like to see our tourists who come to Fermanagh for its scenery, watersports, culture and heritage to also report back on the foodie adventure to be had here.

Right here we can eat around the globe with authentic street food, Indian, Spanish tapas, Greek and Italian restaurants;  shoppers can rest with a pub lunch or a cocktail and families can dine out at reasonable rates while enjoying stunning views.

So, why not start your own foodie adventure and get started over the next few weeks with the Herald’s guide to local eateries. Foodie Fermanagh … Let’s make It ‘a Thing’

