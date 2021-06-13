+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeTogetherListingFood & DrinkReady-to-eat, calorie-counted meals business takes off
Claire McGuinness and chef Micky Farry from Be Prepped

Ready-to-eat, calorie-counted meals business takes off

Posted: 10:38 am June 13, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

A FERMANAGH entrepreneur and chef duo who created a business from a menu of mouth-watering takeaway meals say their idea has taken off in a big way in the past four years. 

Claire McGuinness started ‘Be Prepped’ after the birth of her first child when she found preparing and cooking well-balanced meals and new motherhood a difficult balancing act,

“My husband and I would prep food for ourselves for the week ahead and one day we thought ‘why don’t we try to see if anyone else would like this?'”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

 

 

 

Posted: 10:38 am June 13, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA