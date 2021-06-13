Ready-to-eat, calorie-counted meals business takes off

A FERMANAGH entrepreneur and chef duo who created a business from a menu of mouth-watering takeaway meals say their idea has taken off in a big way in the past four years.

Claire McGuinness started ‘Be Prepped’ after the birth of her first child when she found preparing and cooking well-balanced meals and new motherhood a difficult balancing act,

“My husband and I would prep food for ourselves for the week ahead and one day we thought ‘why don’t we try to see if anyone else would like this?'”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0