Aidan Ormsby

Men urged to ‘take five’ steps to better wellbeing

Posted: 6:41 pm June 21, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

MEN’S MENTAL HEALTH WEEK: THE TEAM at the Arc Healthy Living Centre in Fermanagh reminds local men to follow the NHS-approved five steps to wellbeing.

The five steps include connecting with others, being physically active, learning new skills, giving to others and paying attention to being in the moment by practising mindfulness.

 The Arc’s Aidan Ormsby has advice on alcohol intake following the pandemic and the importance of connections now that we have emerged from lockdowns.

