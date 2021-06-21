Men urged to ‘take five’ steps to better wellbeing

MEN’S MENTAL HEALTH WEEK: THE TEAM at the Arc Healthy Living Centre in Fermanagh reminds local men to follow the NHS-approved five steps to wellbeing.

The five steps include connecting with others, being physically active, learning new skills, giving to others and paying attention to being in the moment by practising mindfulness.

The Arc’s Aidan Ormsby has advice on alcohol intake following the pandemic and the importance of connections now that we have emerged from lockdowns.

