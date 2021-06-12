Ciaran’s book on best War of Independence fiction list

FERMANAGH author and actor, Ciaran McMenamin, has had his second novel which includes the battle of Pettigo as its backdrop, listed as one of the Irish Times’ best works of fiction on the Irish War of Independence.

The list was drafted for the national newspaper by Professor of cultural theory at UCD, Geraldine Meaney, who described”The Sunken Road” in the following terms: “His rendition of the battle of Pettigo on the newly/nearly established Border is something of a tour de force. The immediacy of danger, the smell of blood, the tensions on both sides, the speed at which the battle changes are all rendered more compelling by the perspective of its strong female lead.”

