+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeUncategorizedCare worker exposes waste in home care services

Care worker exposes waste in home care services

Posted: 6:20 pm June 13, 2021

A FERMANAGH care worker has taken exception to comments made recently by the Western Trust’s Director of Nursing when he said there is a shortfall in domilcilary care workers in parts of Fermanagh.

Dr Bob Brown said the Trust is providing 38,000 hours of care a week to 3,500 people in their homes but added: “in parts of Fermanagh and west Tyrone, we do not have enough carers to provide care in people’s homes” and he spoke of an “unmet need.”

A care worker called the Fermanagh Herald to say her experience on the ground was not that which Dr Bob Brown described. “Once you are on the list for a care package, it is almost impossible to be taken off it,” she said.

The whistleblower said there was lack of evaluation of patients, which in her opinion is in part, down to the fact that too many social workers switch roles within the Trust without enough notice or proper hand-over.

“Patients and their families want their relative to stay on the care list for DLA and the system accommodates this,” she also said.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

 

Posted: 6:20 pm June 13, 2021
Fears for the future of elderly as care home closes

CONCERNS have been raised about the provision of care for Fermanagh’s elderly after a care home in Enniskillen has...

Trust ‘ignored’ elderly people as health officials implement day care changes

Western Trust accused of “ignoring” Fermanagh’s elderly

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA