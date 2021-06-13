Care worker exposes waste in home care services

A FERMANAGH care worker has taken exception to comments made recently by the Western Trust’s Director of Nursing when he said there is a shortfall in domilcilary care workers in parts of Fermanagh.

Dr Bob Brown said the Trust is providing 38,000 hours of care a week to 3,500 people in their homes but added: “in parts of Fermanagh and west Tyrone, we do not have enough carers to provide care in people’s homes” and he spoke of an “unmet need.”

A care worker called the Fermanagh Herald to say her experience on the ground was not that which Dr Bob Brown described. “Once you are on the list for a care package, it is almost impossible to be taken off it,” she said.

The whistleblower said there was lack of evaluation of patients, which in her opinion is in part, down to the fact that too many social workers switch roles within the Trust without enough notice or proper hand-over.

“Patients and their families want their relative to stay on the care list for DLA and the system accommodates this,” she also said.

