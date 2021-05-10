+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Veronika went above and beyond during lockdown

By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

HELPING HAND: Veronika Keogh and the rest of her team at X-PRESS Launderette and Dry Cleaners on the Cornagrade Road in Enniskillen offered a helping hand to customers during the lockdown when they stuck two £15 vouchers in an envelope to the window of her shop for someone to pick up and give to someone else deserving.

Not content with just that, Veronika also ran a pick-up and delivery service to people who were isolating and also allowed her premises to be used as a drop-off point for people clearing out their homes during the pandemic for the St. Vincent De Paul charity.

Veronika looks forward to welcoming back brides for her bespoke wedding dress cleaning service and all her customers form the South. Hats off to X-PRESS! 

