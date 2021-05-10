Brexit has killed cross-border health scheme

IT HAS emerged the successful cross-border health initiative that helped many local patients get long-awaited treatment in the South has fallen victim to Brexit.

As the consequences of the UK’s exit from the EU continue to become clear, it has emerged the initiative which allowed patients from the North to travel to the South and elsewhere in Europe for long-awaited treatment has ended.

The EU directive on cross-border healthcare, which allowed local patients to be treated in the South and have their costs reimbursed, ended with the Brexit transition period on January 1st this year. Many patients from Fermanagh who had been on long waiting lists, such as for hip replacements, had availed of the initiative.

