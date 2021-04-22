Council pays tribute to Duke but no minute’s silence

TRIBUTE: ALL FIVE main political parties in Fermanagh and Omagh District Council paid tribute to Prince Philip following his death last week but, a request to hold a miniute’s silence in his honour was refused by the Council Chairperson.

Chairwoman Councillor Diana Armstrong said while she understands the sentiments behind a minute’s silence it was something she “could not premit”.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0