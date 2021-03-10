+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh minor players, Eamon Lynam, Diarmuid King and Micháel Flanagan.

Fermanagh minor team promote mental health campaign

Posted: 4:30 pm March 10, 2021
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com
SO many times over the last year we’ve heard about the damage that this pandemic is having on peoples mental health. The Fermanagh minor football team have decided to turn a negative into a positive with their month-long campaign ‘It’s Not Minor-It Matters’ to raise awareness around the issue of mental health and wellbeing.
 
Over the next month these young men will run marathons, walk with family members, lift the phone and ring a friend, do push-ups and press-ups, yoga and mindfulness as they focus on their own mental health and try to encourage those around them to also take part.
 
 The campaign centres on the number ‘five’ because statistics show that one in five people in Ireland suffer a serious mental health illness at some stage in their lives.
 
Donegal All Ireland winner Mark McHugh is part of the Fermanagh minor (and Under-20) management team and while the stop-start nature of sport over the last year has brought its own difficulties on the pitch, off the pitch it has been more telling, says the Kilcar man.
 

