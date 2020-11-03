Mullygarry Farm

Service Offered:

We produce Fermanagh raised, grass fed, premium grade lamb. We have a range of cuts from half legs, shoulder chops and racks to cured lamb and lamb bacon.

We also supply dinner boxes with our lamb, Fermanagh grown fresh veg and Erin Grove chutney.

Our farm shop is open Thurs & Fri 2pm-5pm and Sat 12pm-4pm at 96 Moybane Rd, Enniskillen. We also offer contactless delivery NI wide.

Please visit our website at www.mullygarryfarm.com or www.facebook.com/mullygarryfarm for details

Enniskillen

Telephone: +447740065405