Courtney Kelly Consulting

Service Offered:

For businesses trading throughout the island of Ireland and struggling with the challenges of Covid-19, we are here to help.

We have assisted a number of businesses North & South, across various sectors with:

Employment Law

Health & Safety

Legal issues affecting small business

Regulatory compliance

Redundancy support

HR strategies

Change management

Data Protection and

Contract drafting.

We work with you to tailor solutions for your business according to the sector within which you operate and aligned to your business function.

We are approved Service Providers for InterTradeIreland under the Emergency Business Support Scheme that facilitates professional advice, to the value of £2,000/€2,250 inc VAT (100% funded), for cross-border companies to address key business challenges related to Covid-19.

Irvinestown

+447718160635