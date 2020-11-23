Courtney Kelly Consulting

Service Offered:
For businesses trading throughout the island of Ireland and struggling with the challenges of Covid-19, we are here to help.
We have assisted a number of businesses North & South, across various sectors with:
- Employment Law
- Health & Safety
- Legal issues affecting small business
- Regulatory compliance
- Redundancy support
- HR strategies
- Change management
- Data Protection and
- Contract drafting.
We work with you to tailor solutions for your business according to the sector within which you operate and aligned to your business function.
We are approved Service Providers for InterTradeIreland under the Emergency Business Support Scheme that facilitates professional advice, to the value of £2,000/€2,250 inc VAT (100% funded), for cross-border companies to address key business challenges related to Covid-19.
Irvinestown
+447718160635