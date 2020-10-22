Service Offered:

This very unique setting offers something special both as a culinary destination and simply a luxurious getaway spot. A place to unwind and enjoy a glass of some of the very best wines that France and the world have to offer. Relax on the shore of Lough Erne just meters away with a master chef and his team on hand to create something special. Watermill Lodge offers fine dining by renowned chef Pascal Brissaud (formerly of Manor Park, Armagh).

Be our guest… Enjoy a pint or a gin and tonic in our lounge with stunning views across Lough Erne before choosing from our “a la Carte” menus, Irish cuisine with a “French twist”.

Enjoy a leisurely stroll around our mature water gardens on the banks of Lough Erne and watch the sun go down with an after-dinner Digestif, Cognac, Armagnac, Calvados or any liqueur of your choice.

Wine, dine, stay, fish or get married at the Watermill Lodge, Kilmore Quay, located in a very picturesque part of the Fermanagh lakelands on the shores of Upper Lough Erne. This beautiful restaurant not only boasts a stunning location but has a menu second to none. With fabulous accommodation on its doorstep it is an ideal place to spend a few days.

Please contact the restaurant to confirm opening hours as due to the current ongoing covid19 restrictions there maybe times the restaurant may be closed

Lisnaskea

+44626443231