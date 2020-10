Service Offered:

Take-Away Menus and Accommodation for Key Workers.

Take-Away Menus are available as follows:

Starters, Main Courses, Desserts, Sides & Kids Menus are available: Monday-Friday 12pm-3pm

Saturday-Sunday 4pm-8pm

Starters, Sunday Lunch, Desserts & Side Menus are available:

Sunday 12pm-4pm

Our full menus are available via Facebook and can be ordered via phone call or on our new app.

When collecting your orders a one way system is in place.

Irvinestown

Telephone: 02868621656