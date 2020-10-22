Service Offered:

John J Sloan & Sons Ltd on Enniskillen High Street selling Quality Branded Footwear. We look after our customers giving them a good selection in both Men’s and Ladies at affordable prices with excellent customer service from our fully trained team.

Our store is Covid19 compliant offering a very safe shopping environment encouraging safe distancing, hand sanitisation with increased daily cleaning and sanitation of surfaces.

Call in, we are open from 9 – 5, Mon – Sat. Gift Vouchers make a wonderful gift. Sloan’s Famous for Footwear. The perfect place to shop this Christmas.

Enniskillen

02866322363