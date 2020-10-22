Service Offered:

We are a Business to Business Coffee Wholesaler and are Agents for Lavazza. We supply top of the range equipment plus all related supplies. We have solutions for all types of businesses from coffee shops, hotels, car showrooms, offices etc.

During lockdown we also started to sell coffee/equipment to home users. We deliver barista quality coffee straight to your door. This world class barista quality coffee can not be bought in shops! We also have some really good work @ home & student packages to help you get through your working day at home.

Stay safe and buy in bulk with Café Mezza.

Enniskillen

07761058208