Andrew wins audience prize at Festival of Voice

FERMANAGH tenor Andrew Irwin is hitting all the right notes this weather. Andrew, who sings hymns regularly at Rossorry Church of Ireland, won the Audience Prize at the Northern Ireland Opera’s Festival of Voice at the weekend.

The competition was held over a week in Belfast with just five selected finalists from across the island of Ireland taking part.

Each had a chance to sing with staff from the Northern Ireland Opera and selected coaches.

Andrew explained, “We received coaching sessions for the first three days and on the last day there was a competition. It was a great experience for me and wonderful that I was able to take the Audience Prize.”

“Having titles like this is a huge positive for my career,” he added.

Rossorry Parish Church in a Facebook post congratulated the tenor, “Heartiest congratulations to Andrew Irwin from all of us in Rossorry for winning the Audience Prize at the Northern Ireland Opera’s Festival of Voice this weekend. We are so blessed to have Andrew’s tenor voice leading our hymn singing in church at this time.”