It’s all funky style for Aidy

Music loving DJ Aidy Kelly has been on the turntable since his teenage days

Then it was helping other DJs with their gigs locally, but it soon progressed to a semi professional status and at one stage he contemplated turning professional.

But during lockdown he was on our screens regularly with his funky mix of house and dance music remixing lots of golden oldies from the ‘90s.

In the mid 1990s he played in big clubs around the North like the Arena in Armagh and others in Belfast and Portrush and was under the promotion of the well known David Hull.

During the height of his music career his music brought him to play in major festivals all over England.

Big changes from his youth where he grew up with a variation of music. His mother and father were Country loves and of course Elvis was on the go too.

“From a very young age I started to listening to music, probably Top of the Pops and things like that. I just always had a love for it,” he explained.

Covid-19 and lockdown has brought him out of his shell and back to those youthful days.

He has resigned himself finishing up the DJ business last Christmas and was slowly on the wind-down, but that all changed at the end of March.

“I suppose there wasn’t the opportunities to play the style of music that I really wanted to, but Covid and lockdown has really brought me back out of my shell,” he admitted.

“I can go online now on a Saturday evening and play the music that I want and people seem to love it and are listening to it regularly,” said Aidy. “In fact the response has been absolutely fantastic and has blown my mind. I did a Sunday night on the jetty a few weeks ago during the really good spell of weather at the Killyhevlin Straight. When I started there was nobody on the jetty and my intention was that there wasn’t going to be anybody there,” he explained. But a few showed up, people that I knew and they kept their distance and at the same time really enjoyed the music.

That and his other gigs have reached 4,500 views and he has regular listeners from Australia, Dublin, Donegal, London, Liverpool, Philadelhia, New Zealand .

“It’s unreal, its all over the world,” he said. “The scope of where it gets you to is unreal.”

His intention is that when things settle down listeners have asked for a good night out, so his intention is to arrange that and the money go to charity.