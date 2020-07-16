Enniskillen set to be the music hub this summer!

ENNISKILLEN in is set to be the entertainment capital of the North this summer with nine planned Drive-In shows now confirmed starting on the 24th July with the Queen of Country Music Philomena Begley with tickets now on sale from www.wegottickets.com/event/502118.

Saturday 25th July will be a Country Extravaganza with Robert Mizzell, Declan Nerney, Gary Gamble and BBC Radio Ulster’s Hugo Duncan all accompanied by Keltic Storm with tickets now on sale from www.wegottickets.com/event/502098 and Sunday 26th July will feature a double bill with the popular Tumbling Paddies and Pettigo’s Paul Kelly with tickets available from www.wegottickets.com/event/502145

August will see a host of top acts like The Logues, Cash Returns, The Elvis Spectacular, Ritchie Remo , John Garrity and Sean Magee all set to roll into Stuart’s Carpark on the Sligo Road for what will be memorable nights of song, music and fun.

The Drive in Shows is being organised and promoted by James McGarrity of JMG Music Group who said, “There is a fantastic appetite for live music events in the Fermanagh area and with indoor venues under strict rules following the outbreak of Covid-19 the possibility of any indoor gigs happening soon will be slim, the music sector has been hit very hard and since March 15th we have gone from promoting 25 shows a month to none.

“We saw the success of the Drive In shows in countries like Germany, Norway and America and decided that we had to try and reignite our business in a safe and enjoyable way and the Drive In shows is certainly proving to be very popular.

The shows will kick off each evening around about 7:30pm and will finish at 10pm with Stuart’s Carpark being an ideal setting for an event of this type.

People will be able to attend in there cars with a maximum of five people per vehicle. Attendees will be permitted to watch the shows on portable seats at there vehicle whilst adhering to the social distancing guidelines at the given time.