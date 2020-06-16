‘Rockstar’s’ giving hand to the needy

Profile: Conor McCann

What is your greatest strength?

A like ability. An optimist and sensible thinking individual who values the importance of having a positive attitude, sense of humour and confidence in one’s self.

What is your greatest weakness?

Identifying weakness

How would you like to be remembered?

Speak of me as you have always done, remember the good times the laughter the fun.

Share the happy memories that we have made and try your best not to let them fade.

What was your most embarrassing moment?

Coming out of Dunnes Stores one winters afternoon, I approached my passenger car door, sat down to begin my next lesson, only to find out I had got into the wrong car

How do you like to relax?

Good music, a tasty aged steak, a few bottles of Shiraz and of course a few friends to share and have the craic with.

What is your biggest regret?

I think having regrets it is a myth – there is no such thing!

We all try to make the best decisions possible at any given time with the information that we have and sometimes we do trip up but we solider on looking forward to the good times and pay less time agonising on the past!

What was the happiest day of your life?

Thankfully, I can recall many happy and joyous moments of which to celebrate, of those the one that still brings a broad smile is when on on arriving at my Aunty Angela’s house way back when I was 13 to be told that I had a baby sister Shauna – a very special and happy day for all our family.

What period of time would you like to have been born in ?

As the old saying goes no time like the present. Well……until this Covid 19 landed

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

I have two favourite destinations.

Lol Jameos Playa Hotel in Lanzarotte is the annual family retreat. It is the most beautiful family resort where for 14 days we all are so well looked after as we enjoy the canary sun. I would highly recommend. However it is Thailand, ‘The land of Smiles’ that is my most favourite of all. It is not just its geographical beauty that I am drawn to but the food, the nightlife, the weather and the very nature of Thai people really separates Thailand from the rest – heaven on earth.

Which person (apart from your family members ) has had the most influence on your life?

Sammy Mc Cord was my driving instructor from Cookstown. His professionalism, support, advice and above all his humour taught me so much about the benefits and steps of setting up my own successful driving school. Sammy was so kind to me. He opened doors for me to a new and thriving opportunity which I seized and haven’t looked back. Forever grateful

What is your favourite book/film?

Film – De Ja Vu with Denzel Washington. Unreal show. Keeps you thinking!

Book – Dan Browns – The Lost Symbol (the follow on from The De Vinici Code)

What makes you angry?

Easy one – How all the supposing intellectuals from around the world, in the advanced age of computers and science, could let a deadly strain of a corona virus spread across the globe killing hundreds of thousands of people. We were so unprepared. Big mistake

Describe yourself in four words?

Loyal Giving Loving Rockstar

Who would be your ideal dinner party guests?

Billy Connelly

Robert de Niro

‘Super’ Ted Maye

Salma Hayek &

Madonna

What do you miss most about Fermanagh when you are away?

The kindness of people in Fermanagh is difficult to replicate. Since I started the virtual discos at the beginning of the pandemic, I have delved into the hearts of so many asking to support local communities through these challenging times. They have been simply incredible. Every special DJ ROCKSTAR fundraising weekend, we have local businesses setting the bar high with fundraising initiatives which is then gladly followed by the ecstatic and generous facebook followers during the Saturday Disco and the Sunday Country Corner. We thank them.

What is your least appealing habit?

I work too long and hard.

What would you do if you won the Lottery?

I have a great life – I’m in god health and so fortunate to have my loving mum and dad by my side each day. I have my amazing family close at hand and many, many great friends from all over the world so ….. money can’t buy you that my friend

If you could swap lives with someone, who would you choose and why?

Prob with the President of the United States – I’m bound to do a better job than that chap for sure lol

The world is about to end, how would you spend your last week on earth?

Riding through the tiny roads in Thailand on a motorbike with the sun shining and not a care in the world

What would you like on your headstone?

‘and it’s goodnight from him’