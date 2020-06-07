Getting Creative in Covid – the Royal presents radio play

Under normal circumstances, Enniskillen Royal Grammar school’s Junior Drama Club would be in the throes of rehearsing during lunch and after school for their annual summer production. Not one to be deterred by a global pandemic, drama teacher and Junior Drama Club director, Mrs McDowell came up with the creative idea of writing a radio play, especially for the Key Stage 3 students. ‘Erne Emergency’, takes us back in time to World War II with the arrival of 2 evacuees to the banks of Lough Erne.

Using research of events and inspired by letters written home by her uncle during World War II, the play is a heart warming caper, featuring local places.

Commenting on the process, Mrs McDowell said, “This is a very different approach to making a performance for us. “We have had great fun and excellent performances in our Summer productions in previous years and we didn’t want the pupils to miss out this year, so we decided to have a go at an online format.

“I hope the boys and girls are having an enjoyable experience in the rehearsals and that you will all enjoy listening to the final performance.”

Featuring 12 students as well as senior teacher Mr Gaston, in the role of Mr Stuart and Ms Rasdale providing a rendition of “On Lough Erne Shore” on her flute, Mrs McDowell has also recruited the technical expertise of the school’s Creative and Expressive Arts technician, Ross Brimstone to create the final product.

Auditions and rehearsals are taking place virtually via Google Meets. It is hoped the radio play will be broadcast on the school’s app and website on the week beginning 15th June, with one episode per day, concluding with an omnibus edition on the Friday. So tune in and join the Enniskillen Royal Grammar School Junior Drama Club for ‘Erne Emergency!’