Neven’s causing a stir in the kitchen

LOCAL chef Neven Maguire has been whipping up some tasty dishes during lockdown.

Each day the Blacklion chef shares a different recipe via his social media page, this includes a video tutorial of how to make the dish.

At a time when many of us are missing restaurant food this is a fool proof way to bring award winning dining straight to your kitchen table.

From sausage rolls to lemon and passionfruit posset and everything in between, Neven is showcasing the best of Irish food that’s full of flavour. There’s something for everyone as the popular chef shares his top tips to getting it right every time.

MacNean House closed temporarily on Monday 16 March. Two months on the restaurant remains closed, as do others on both sides of the border.

Announcing the closure Neven, Amelda and the team at MacNean House said it was “with great sadness” that they shared the news, however, “in light of current circumstances for the country it is the right decision”.

This weekend an update from MacNean House outlined that the team were now looking into various ways of reopening some of the business.

Saturday’s update from Neven read, “We are receiving many enquiries about when MacNean House and Restaurant will be open again, when we will be accommodating overnight guests and when we will be reopening the Cookery School. People with bookings have had to be postponed and they have been inconvenienced. Our staff are also anxious to get back to work. All of us look forward to meeting customers again.

“Today I cannot give you any concrete information. We are listening to the advice of Government and the Restaurant Association of Ireland. Our in house team have been looking at various ways that we maybe able to re-open some of the business when the time is right and it is permissible for us to do so. We all know that things cannot be just as they were before.

“Our priority will be the health of our customers and staff. Both have been loyal to us over the years. Please keep an eye on our website and social media and as soon as we can we will publish our plans here.

“Nothing will give Amelda and I greater pleasure than to welcome our customers back to Blacklion.”