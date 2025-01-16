Fermanagh woman denies persistent communications misuse

A WOMAN is to contest a charge of persistently misusing communications network allegedly relating to contact with a Chief Executive of BT.

Ann Marie Donnelly (35) from Derrin Road, Enniskillen is accused of committing the offence to cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to Marc Allera on dates between December 1 2023 and September 7 2024.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offending were disclosed during the short hearing at which Donnelly informed Enniskillen Magistrates court she will be representing herself and denies the charge.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded her on continuing bail to return to court on January 27 when a contest date is to be fixed.

Mr Allera became Chief Executive of EE in January 2016 which subsequently joined BT Consumer in September 2017.

Following this Mr Allera was then promoted to his current post of BT Consumer Group Chief Executive. In 2018 and 2019 he was named Power 50 Person of the Year.

