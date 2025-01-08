Fermanagh man claims he was forced to store drugs

A FERMANAGH man has appeared before a special court sitting in relation to the discovery of significant amounts of drugs, which he claims he was being forced to store by a criminal organisation.

David Lee Taylor (60) from Drumbeg, Enniskillen faces a total of eight charges involving the possession of suspected cocaine and cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possessing criminal property.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Dungannon Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

She explained Taylor’s home was searched on January 3 and suspected cocaine with an approximate street value of £3,000 was discovered along with around £600 worth of cannabis.

Deal bags, mobile phones and £1,200 cash was also found.

Taylor was arrested and made some admissions during interview.

Objecting to bail, the police officer said there are concerns Taylor may reoffend and his current address is no longer suitable

Taylor’s solicitor argued that his client suffers from severe mental health issues, including depression and PTSD, and had undergone a heart transplant seven years ago. He described Taylor as a ‘vulnerable person exploited by criminals’.

The solicitor continued, “He was preyed upon by sinister forces to hold these items.”

District Judge Barney McElhome said there was no evidence the alleged threats against Taylor had been reported to police.

With no suitable address available, the judge adjourned the case to allow Taylor time to find one.

On Monday, the bail hearing was continued at Enniskillen Magistrates Court, however it was adjourned until January 8 (today) for further hearing on the proposed bail address.

