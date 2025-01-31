Davy’s catch highlights importance of Fermanagh angling

LOCAL angler Davy McConville was in for a major surprise when he caught a giant pike at Dulrush Fishing Lodge recently which further emphasises the “potential of fishing” in Fermanagh.

Major fears have been raised over the future of local angling after the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs withdrew overtime funding which could see the Classic scrapped.

The local angler recently caught a massive pike at Dulrush Fishing Lodge, on Boa Island Road, further emphasising the important role that Lough Erne plays for travelling fishermen and anglers.

“The decision by DAERA to withdraw funding is nothing short of scandalous considering the importance of fishing tourism in Fermanagh,” Bridie Gormley from Dulrush Fishing Lodge said.

“We welcome anglers from France, Germany, Switzerland and America to mention a few.

“Are we maximising the potential of fishing on the Erne which is not only a great location for coarse fishing but also offers some of the finest opportunities for game fishing Northern Ireland can provide? My opinion is that we are not.”

The business owner has also hit out at the lack of funding support for angling in Fermanagh.

“Facilities are extremely poor, especially on Lower Lough Erne,” said Ms Gormley.

“The absence of fishing pegs along the shores and on the many islands is testament to the lack of investment in this activity which generates significant revenue for the county.

“Fermanagh seems to be the forgotten county once again.”

